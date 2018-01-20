How Receiving Letters From Thousands Of Strangers Has Helped Me Fight For Justice For My Brother’s Murder

Over the past two months I’ve received more than 6,000 letters, tweets and emails from people across the UK who I’ve never spoken to or met before in my life.

Reading them has been overwhelming. Kindness from one stranger is wonderful. Kindness from tens of thousands of strangers – not just from the UK but from across the world - is almost unbelievable. It has been life changing.

These messages of support and solidarity have given me much needed strength to continue in my struggle for justice, a struggle that began exactly four years ago today on 20 January 2014.

That was the day that my brother, Nakiea, was shot dead by the Jamaican police in our hometown, Kingston.

Nakiea, then 29, was working in his restaurant when it happened. The police had been looking for an alleged crime suspect - a man with dreadlocks; a generic description that Nakiea fit. My brother was unarmed and yet they shot and stole him from us.

And unfortunately, Nakiea’s story is just one of many. Since 2000, police in Jamaica have allegedly killed more than 3,000 people - mostly young men living in marginalised communities. Between January and September 2017, police killings had increased by 44%, compared with the same period the year before.

The pain that my family and I suffered forced me to fight for justice for my brother and for all victims of police brutality. I have become a broken sister who speaks out so that others won’t forget.