How To Care For Elderly People In The Snow

Red weather warnings are in place across the UK, meaning there’s a risk to life from extreme conditions. While it’s tempting to batten down the hatches and stay indoors for a couple of days, it’s also important to consider those who are vulnerable - particularly elderly family members, friends and neighbours. Severe weather will stretch from the north of Cardiff to south Exeter between 3pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday, with blizzards, severe thunderstorms and coastal flooding expected. Age UK’s charity director Caroline Abrahams said the cold conditions will be extremely challenging for many older people, especially those with pre-existing health conditions or who are living in housing that’s difficult and expensive to heat. “Now is the time to check in on older family members, friends and neighbours,” she told HuffPost UK. “Picking up some shopping for them or just popping in to check they’re okay can be a big help in these conditions.”

Willowpix via Getty Images

Ways you can help :: Offer to do their shopping or drive them to an appointment if they have trouble getting about. :: Pop around to their house to have a chat and a cuppa. Make sure they’ve got the heating on and are aware of the weather warnings. Age UK says 18°C (64°F) is the ideal temperature for a bedroom and 21°C (70°F) is the ideal temperature for a living room. Encourage them to keep windows shut, especially at night. :: If they’re thinking about heading outside, make them aware of the risk to health. Breathing in cold air can increase the risk of chest infections, so if they go out they should wear a scarf around their mouth. This warms the air up before it’s breathed in. :: Talk to them about staying active when indoors. They should avoid sitting still for more than one hour, if possible. :: Encourage them to eat. They should have at least one hot meal a day and plenty of regular hot drinks to keep warm.