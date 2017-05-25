A mum has shared the ways in which her friends helped her while she was caring for her dying daughter.

Vicky Whyte, from Northern Ireland, is sharing her story to mark Children’s Hospice Week, as a new survey by charity Together For Short Lives reveals that one in three people would not feel comfortable talking to a friend whose child had been diagnosed with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

Whyte’s daughter Leah was diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow failure in April 2013 when she was 15 years old, she died less than a year later in the N.I. Children’s Hospice on 16 January 2014.

“I felt as if I was on a runaway train hurtling towards a very unwanted destination,” Whyte wrote in a blog post.

“I desperately needed to know that people cared and that we weren’t alone on this journey.”