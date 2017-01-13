For whatever reason, kids love slime.

Impress your children by learning how to make slime without borax (white colourless powder that dissolves in water) - easy peasy.

There are tonnes of YouTube videos on this phenomenon, but the steps to follow are all pretty similar.

In the video above, that has more than four million views, it simply requires parents to use clear PVA glue, water and salt only. There are a few added extras including food colouring and glitter that are optional.

Here are the 10 steps to follow:

1. Pour all the glue (the video uses 10 bottles, but it depends how much slime you want to make!) in a glass bowl.

2. If you want your slime to be a certain colour, add in food colouring to get the desired look (this is optional).

3. Use a spatula to stir in the food colouring into the glue.

4. If you want glittery slime, add in some craft glitter here.

5. Add in two large teaspoons of water.

6. Even spread iodised salt to cover the whole of the surface of the slime (like the below).

7. Cover the bowl with cling film.

8. Put it in the microwave for three minutes, then take it out and leave it to cool.

9. Stir it with a spatula, then leave to cool so that the water rises and the slime sinks to the bottom.

10. Pour out the water then slowly combine the slime by scooping it out with your hand and adding it together.

Ta-dahhh.

There are many other ways to make slime with easy tutorial videos on YouTube. You can make slime without glue or make it with clay instead.

Let us know how you get on! Have any tips? Pop them in the comments section below for others parents to see.

