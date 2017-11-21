No parent likes to see their child bunged up with a cold, especially when it feels as if there’s nothing you can do to help them.

But one mum thinks she has the answer, sharing a hack she uses to soothe her daughter when she is suffering from sinus pain.

Sia Cooper, a personal trainer from the US, posted a video of herself using acupressure and massaging under her daughter’s eyes and in between her eyebrows.

“Simply apply direct pressure with your fingertips and gently rub,” she wrote on 15 November.