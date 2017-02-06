During its final coughs of existence, our Sun will have become a vast bloated red giant.

Over a 100 million miles from centre to surface, this monstrosity will have long engulfed our poor planet as it takes its last galactic breaths.

Then approximately 10 million years later it will explode, causing what we think you’ll agree is one of the most beautiful sights in the universe.

NASA and ESA’s Hubble Telescope has captured a rare image of that very moment when a low-mass star (like ours) transforms from red giant into a planetary nebula.