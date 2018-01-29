A global chickpea shortage has hit the world, having a tragic impact for hummus fanatics here in the UK.

The average price of supermarket hummus has increased by a whopping 12% since January 2017, meaning a 310g pot now costs £1.47 on average, up 33p compared to this time last year.

The figures, from consumer trends magazine The Grocer, come after a year of tough times for hummus fans.

Back in April 2017, news broke of a national hummus shortage after customers reported empty shelves in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and M&S where their favourite dip should have been.