A global chickpea shortage has hit the world, having a tragic impact for hummus fanatics here in the UK.
The average price of supermarket hummus has increased by a whopping 12% since January 2017, meaning a 310g pot now costs £1.47 on average, up 33p compared to this time last year.
The figures, from consumer trends magazine The Grocer, come after a year of tough times for hummus fans.
Back in April 2017, news broke of a national hummus shortage after customers reported empty shelves in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and M&S where their favourite dip should have been.
Manufacturers have said recent hummus price hikes are down to the increased cost of chickpeas, which are in high demand but short supply.
According to Tasneem Backhouse, joint managing director of chickpea supplier EHL Ingredients, the industry has experienced poor crop yields over the past 12 months.
“Chickpea prices have increased during 2017 and remain high,” she told The Grocer.
“Demand is strong from every market and currently there isn’t enough supply to go around. This is driven by poor crops in some of the main producing origins over the past 12 months.”
While the price of chickpeas is the main culprit making hummus more expensive, you could still save some pennies by buying a tin and making a dip of your own. All you need is: a tin of chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Here’s how to make it:
1) Drain a tin of chickpeas - but make sure that you drain the liquid into a container, as you might need it later.
2) Pour the chickpeas into a blender along with tahini paste, lemon juice, chopped garlic and olive oil.
3) Season with salt and pepper.
4) Blend the magical mixture together.
5) If the mixture seems too thick after being blended, add some of the chickpea liquid and blend again.