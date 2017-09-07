A petition to rename Hurricane Irma to Hurricane Ivanka has taken the internet by storm.

The petition letter explains the reason for the proposed name change is to “put pressure on members of Trump’s administration to take real a stand for the health and safety of our world”.

Ricardo Rojas / Reuters Hurricane Irma has battered the Caribbean islands

The letter reads: “The Trump administration is on a fast track setting climate progress back, which will only exacerbate the effect of future storms.

“Even Ivanka Trump, who promised to try to influence her father on certain issues like climate change, has quietly accepted the administration’s lack of action on this very serious issue.”

It continues: “Ivanka Trump can say what she wants about climate change, but as long as she quietly stands back, she remains complicit in the destruction we all face at the hands of her father’s administration.”

The petition has already gained over 7,000 signatories.

Many had hoped that Ivanka would use her position as a White House senior advisor to influence her father’s decision to keep America signed up to the Paris Agreement, the global climate accord he spectacularly withdrew from back in June.

Tomorrow, we will hear that Jared and Ivanka worked hard to stop the pardon, trans ban, and hurricane harvey but were left disappointed. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 26, 2017