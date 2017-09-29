Britain is on course for heavy rain and gales as remnants of Hurricane Lee add “extra oomph” to a low pressure system moving across the Atlantic, forecasters said.

After a week of typically autumnal weather - with foggy nights, pleasant sunshine and periods of wind and rain - more unsettled conditions look likely for this weekend and the start of next week.

The stormy spell is expected to hit as Saturday fades into Sunday - with extra moisture and heat from Lee adding strength to showers and winds, particularly in northern and western parts.

And, following behind, a “rapidly fading Hurricane Maria will run across the bottom of the country, bringing some rain on Monday”, Met Office forecaster Emma Sharples said.

She added: “But after that, it looks a bit more settled, we will see some strong winds on Monday but then generally some calmer weather.