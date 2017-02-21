Kourtney Jorge, aka #HurtBae, has dished out some sage words of advice for women experiencing heartbreak.

Last week, a video of Jorge confronting her ex-boyfriend after he cheated on her went viral and captured the hearts of the internet.

She has since shared a few words of wisdom for people in a similar position.

“My advice would be to know your limits within your relationship and also to know your worth,” she told Mashable.

“There are plenty of guys out there willing and able to treat a woman how she deserves to be treated.”