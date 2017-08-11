Husband's Sweet Act Of Support For Wife With Ovarian Cysts Is What Love Is All About

A woman has described how her husband helped her regain body confidence after she was left with surgery scars from ovarian cysts.

Samantha Caracci said she felt “ugly, scarred and completely broken” by her health problems, but her husband helped her reset her thinking.

“Since having my youngest and last child my body has been a mess. I’ve been getting ovarian cysts every two-three weeks and doctors can’t tell me why. I’ve tried so many different birth controls and nothing is slowing them down,” she said on Instagram.

“I’ve had my left ovary and both fallopian tubes removed, as well as my gallbladder that crapped out on me because of all the birth control I’ve tried. ”