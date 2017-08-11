Husband's Sweet Act Of Support For Wife With Ovarian Cysts Is What Love Is All About

A woman has described how her husband helped her regain body confidence after she was left with surgery scars from ovarian cysts.
Samantha Caracci said she felt “ugly, scarred and completely broken” by her health problems, but her husband helped her reset her thinking.
“Since having my youngest and last child my body has been a mess. I’ve been getting ovarian cysts every two-three weeks and doctors can’t tell me why. I’ve tried so many different birth controls and nothing is slowing them down,” she said on Instagram.
“I’ve had my left ovary and both fallopian tubes removed, as well as my gallbladder that crapped out on me because of all the birth control I’ve tried. ”
Caracci added: “A few weeks ago I found out I have a huge ovarian mass on my right ovary. I go to see a specialist about what it is and how to proceed with treatment [sic].
“So fast forward to last night. Rob and I were supposed to have a date night but I ended up in the ER in so much pain and spotting.
“They said the mass was still there and I really need to see a specialist. When we got home from the hospital I was crying and upset with my body.
“I felt like it was ugly, scarred, and completely broken, I felt like it has failed me.”
Thankfully, Caracci’s husband stepped in and made her realise how wonderful she is.
“Rob said ‘come here babe, let me take your picture so I can show you the things I think are beautiful about your body,’” she said.
“We sat and he proceeded to tell me all the wonderful things about my body.
Ladies, that’s the kind of man you deserve. A man that will pick you up when you’re down, comfort you no matter what, endlessly tell you how perfect you are. #mybodymadebabies #ovariancysts #ovarianmass #myhusbandisthebest #tryingtoseethepositive.”
Caracci first shared the status back in June, but her post has gained momentum after it was covered by news outlets around the world.
She told Refinery29 she wants to raise awareness about ovarian cysts and the impact they can have on women.
“My body has been through a lot. I have many scars. I cry because I feel defeated at times,” she said.
“This is common, but awareness needs to be brought to this medical condition to help women.”
To anyone suffering with similar problems she added: “You aren’t alone. You don’t have to feel isolated, silent and defeated.”