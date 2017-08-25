Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins could have been caught nearly four years earlier if allegations about his interest in sex with children had been properly investigated, the police watchdog has said.

Watkins, who was imprisoned for nearly three decades in 2013, was first reported to police in December 2008 but his sex offences weren’t discovered until October 2012, after his laptop and storage devices were seized and searched during a search of his home.

The first person to come forward was Watkins’ ex-girlfriend Joanne Mjadzelics, who approached Social Services in December 2008.

She told police Watkins had told her he sexually touched a child and gave them cocaine. He also told her he had had sex with 14-year-olds at lost Lostprophets concerns, she said.

A meeting was convened to discuss the allegations but no further action was taken after a police sergeant decided there was not enough evidence to support Mjadzelics’ claims.