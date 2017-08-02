Woman's Identical Bikini Photos Show Why We Need To Stop Focusing On Our 'Faults'

Anyone who’s ever tried to get a group selfie with their girlfriends knows just how hard it is to get a photo where everyone is happy.

Why? Because the moment we look at a photo of ourselves, we’re hard-wired to scan for our so-called ‘faults’.

It doesn’t matter how many of your friends think you look beautiful, you’re convinced you look like an ogre.

That’s why one blogger is urging her followers to try to see themselves as others’ see them.

Louise Aubery posted two identical photos of herself in her bikini. One was captioned with how others would see her, while the second included all the ‘faults’ she saw in herself.