As he introduced the Tottenham-born musician, Elba said: “It’s 2017, there’s 850 people here tonight but there’s like at least 1,000 men and women on the streets tonight. That’s fuckery.” He called on gig-goers to sign Shelter’s petition and told them they could effect change “brick by brick”, reports the Press Association. He said: “We have one of the strongest currencies in the world, why do we have 60,000 women and single mothers homeless that’s fuckery, that’s bullshit.” “The Government is trying to take away housing allowances from 18-21-year-olds ... Seriously man. “No one should be homeless it’s fucking bullshit.”

