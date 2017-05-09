All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    09/05/2017 15:38 BST

    IKEA Responds To People Turning Its 40p Bag Into Balenciaga-Inspired Homemade Accessories

    It's the gift that keeps on giving... 😂

    The Internet keeps trolling IKEA and Balenciaga and the results are hilarious. 

    Since social media likened Balenciaga’s latest £1672 blue bag design to that of IKEA’s 40p bag a few months ago, people still can’t get enough of it. 

    From thongs and corsets to tracksuit bottoms and the wonderfully weird, social media users have now taken to Instagram to share their homemade fashion accessories made out of the well-loved IKEA shopping tote. 

    Stella Monteiro, Sales Leader for UK and Ireland told HuffPost UK:

    “We are extremely flattered to seemingly be an inspiration for the latest catwalk designs. Our IKEA FRAKTA tote is one of our most iconic products which are already owned and loved by millions.”

    Here are a few of our favourite IKEA-inspired fashion accessories from Instagram: 

    Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan 👌 #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK

    A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on

    Wow, they sell everything at IKEA! #ikea #jockstrap

    A post shared by Max de Winter (@elcabronreynoso) on

    #ikea #blue💙

    A post shared by 坤尼姐姐 (@iamqueenieeee) on

    New bag ! #ikea #ikeakorea #boysofsummer #보이즈오브썸머

    A post shared by 윤경덕 kei_dee (@boysofsummer_kd) on

     

     

    i feel like Demna today😎 #ikea #balenciaga

    A post shared by vandy® (@vandythepink) on

    #Ikea #Ikeafashion #ikeabag #frakta #easycardbag #balenciaga #Taiwan

    A post shared by YINGA CHEN (@yingachen) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleIKEAbalenciaga

    Conversations