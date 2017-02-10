The new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ may still be months away, but rumours about who could be heading into the jungle have already begun circulating, and former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas is one of two stars possibly heading into the jungle this year.
The actor’s brother was a big success on the most recent series, and Ryan could now be following in his footsteps, along with ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Kate Garraway.
A source tells The Sun: “There was speculation before Adam [Thomas] went into the jungle that maybe Ryan would do it - but circumstances went against that and Adam went in and did brilliantly.
“Ryan would be superb in the jungle and there has never been a family member following a family member into the outback ever in all the series.”
“Fans would no doubt get behind him like they did Adam, and it’d be interesting to see if he reacts to the bushtucker trials in the same funny way.”
Meanwhile, Kate admitted that she wouldn’t mind swapping breakfast television for Bushtucker Trials during an interview with Martin Roberts on ‘GMB’, telling him, “I’d love to. I’d love to”, when he recommended giving it a go.
Martin certainly had an interesting time during his stay in the jungle last year, and hit headlines multiple times after various disagreements with Larry Lamb.
Generally speaking, the show can be a great way for celebs to raise their profile, and Scarlett Moffatt has landed a number of TV presenting roles since being crowned Queen Of The Jungle in 2016.