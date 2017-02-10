The new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ may still be months away, but rumours about who could be heading into the jungle have already begun circulating, and former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas is one of two stars possibly heading into the jungle this year.

The actor’s brother was a big success on the most recent series, and Ryan could now be following in his footsteps, along with ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Kate Garraway.