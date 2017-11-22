‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant Jamie Lomas could be doing more bushtucker trials than he’d like, and it’s all down to his daughter.
The actor’s daughter, Polly, six, who he shares with former partner Kym Marsh, is keen to see her dad on TV “eating bugs”.
Writing in her OK! column, Marsh, 41, said: “Polly and I will definitely vote for him to do the trials – Polly will want to see him being challenged as he’s her hero.
“Polly couldn’t wait to start watching him on the show and said to me: ’I want to see daddy eating some bugs – although he better brush his teeth before he gives me a kiss!’”
Marsh said she reckons her former husband will do well in the challenges, as he wouldn’t want to lose face in front of his campmates.
Since news broke that Lomas was going to enter the jungle, Marsh has shared her daughter’s excitement on social media.
On 19 November, the night before the show started, Marsh tweeted a video of Polly asking people to vote for her dad.
“I think someone is excited to watch their daddy,” Marsh wrote. “She wants to vote now even though you can’t. Super cute.”
Marsh and Lomas met in 2008 and married in 2012. Their first child together, Archie, died moments after he was born prematurely at 21 weeks in 2009.
They welcomed Polly, in 2011. The couple split in October 2013.