‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant Jamie Lomas could be doing more bushtucker trials than he’d like, and it’s all down to his daughter.

The actor’s daughter, Polly, six, who he shares with former partner Kym Marsh, is keen to see her dad on TV “eating bugs”.

Writing in her OK! column, Marsh, 41, said: “Polly and I will definitely vote for him to do the trials – Polly will want to see him being challenged as he’s her hero.

“Polly couldn’t wait to start watching him on the show and said to me: ’I want to see daddy eating some bugs – although he better brush his teeth before he gives me a kiss!’”