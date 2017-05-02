India’s government is planning to do something extraordinary. By 2030 it wants to make sure that the only vehicle you can buy is electric.

This hugely ambitious plan was revealed by India’s energy minister Piyush Goyal during the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session.

Replacing well over 28 million combustion vehicles isn’t just a luxury for India, for a country where the smog is so bad you can see it from space it’s fast becoming a necessity.