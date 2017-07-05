India Just Planted 66 Million Trees In 12 Hours

India has just broken its own world record by planting a staggering 66.3 million trees in just 12 hours last Sunday.

Between 7am and 7pm more than 1.5 million volunteers flooded the area on the bank of the Narmada river, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, for the mass sapling plantation.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state chief minister for the region, tweeted after the event: “Thank people of Jabalpur for making tree plantation a huge success. You are not only saving Narmada, but also [the] planet.”

“We cannot be too selfish. We have to spare something for upcoming generations.”