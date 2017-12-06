Indian Takeaway Workers Charged With Manslaughter After Teenager's Allergy Death

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 15-year-old girl who suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeway meal.

Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had eaten food from the Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Hyndburn on 30 December 2016, and died in hospital two days later.

A post-mortem examination showed she died from acute asthma due to a nut allergy.