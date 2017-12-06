Indian Takeaway Workers Charged With Manslaughter After Teenager's Allergy Death

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 15-year-old girl who suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeway meal.
Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had eaten food from the Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Hyndburn on 30 December 2016, and died in hospital two days later.
A post-mortem examination showed she died from acute asthma due to a nut allergy.
Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 39, of Blackburn is charged with manslaughter, one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and one count of contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.
Harun Rashid, 38, of Haslingden, is charged with manslaughter, one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and one count of contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene. The case is due before Blackburn Magistrate’s Court on 4 January.
The Royal Spice takeaway is now trading under new ownership.
The company that owned it at the time of the incident has been charged with one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee.
In a tribute to their daughter, Megan’s parents Adam and Gemma described her as a “princess” and a “role model”.
“Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter,” they said.
“Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre. She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met.”