Inside Rural Uganda, Where Reading Is A Matter Of Life Or Death For Children Under Five

To the average Briton, reading is a skill unlikely to be described as life-saving. But on the bright, red plains of rural Uganda, the story is an entirely different one.

A child born to a mother who can read is 50 percent more likely to survive past age five, according to a report from the Education Commission.

Meet 28-year-old Teresa Amase who lives in the Kiryandongo District, Uganda.

Pregnant at 16, she quit school to get married and have children. But after the wedding, her husband married other women and Amase has been left to fend for herself and her children.