Instagram is the most dangerous social media site when it comes to young people’s mental health, new research has claimed.

A survey of almost 1,500 14 to 24 year olds found that the photo-sharing platform has a serious impact on young people’s body image and the quality and quantity of sleep they get.

It also contributes to bullying, anxiety, depression and a genuine fear of missing out that makes it difficult to disconnect, the research by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) and the Young Health Movement (YHM) found.

Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook were reported to be similarly damaging, with only YouTube ranked as having an overall positive influence on young people’s lives.