Unpaid, Unadvertised Internships Are Hampering Social Mobility And Locking Out Talented Young People

During my PhD, I had the opportunity to do a three-month, openly advertised and fully paid internship– an experience I couldn’t have afforded to do unpaid, and which I wouldn’t have had the personal connections to secure informally. My own internship gave me invaluable experience at the start of my career. However, many other young people don’t get this chance. Too many internships are unpaid, and so are inaccessible to young people who can’t afford the high costs of working for free. Internships are also too often unadvertised, locking out anyone who doesn’t have the connections to secure a placement informally.

The term internship is used to describe a huge variety of work placements. However, research suggests that for most interns, the role involves doing real work for their organisations. Most interns are also expected to be highly educated, giving internships much more in common with early career jobs, rather than traditional work experience or training. There are no official figures on the number of interns in the UK, the government’s most recent estimate (from 2010) is that there are 70,000 interns in the UK at any one time. Despite most interns doing real work, over 40% of young people who have carried out an internship have done at least one of them unpaid. Analysis carried out by the Sutton Trust estimates that 10,000 graduates are in unpaid internships six months after graduation - though many more will do them at other times. Despite the increasing perception that they are necessary for progress in many industries, the career benefits are far from guaranteed. In fact, some research indicates that working unpaid comes with a subsequent pay penalty rather than a pay boost for most - and the internships which do pay off are more likely to be dominated by the most privileged young people.

Many of the unpaid internships which are taking place are illegal. If the work an intern does is of value to their employer, and they have set hours and responsibilities, they are likely to qualify as an employee under UK law. Despite this, unpaid internships continue to be advertised. Interns can report their employers, but as they’re relying on their placement to break into an industry, it’s unlikely many will risk losing access to references and contacts they’ve worked unpaid to build. The current law is not working to protect interns - at the end of 2017 the government confirmed that at that point in time there had been no recorded prosecutions in relation to interns and the National Minimum Wage.

Most internships are in London, where it will cost an intern £1,019 per month to work unpaid – and that’s if travel costs are covered by their employer. Even in a more affordable city like Manchester, working unpaid still costs an intern £827 per month excluding transport. For many young people without savings or parents who can afford to support them, working unpaid is not an option.