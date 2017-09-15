This Is How Many Times You Can Safely Take The Morning After Pill In A Year

To clear things up once and for all, we asked experts about the safety of the emergency contraceptive pill, as well as how many times you can take it in a year. Spoiler: it’s more than you think.

These kind of comments imply it’s not safe to use emergency contraception (EC) more than once, perpetuating widespread myths - a survey by FPA found almost two-thirds of women thought repeat use of EC could make them infertile or weren’t sure of its effects.

As more and more pharmacies slash the price of the morning after pill, concerns have been raised that cheaper prices might encourage women to “misuse or overuse” it.

While many of us colloquially use the term ‘morning after pill’, experts prefer the term emergency contraception, so as not to mislead people into thinking they have to take the pill the morning after sex, or within 24 hours, for it to be effective.

There are two types of emergency contraceptive pills available.

One contains a hormone called levonorgestrel and can be taken up to three days after unprotected sex, but is more effective the earlier it’s taken. A well-known brand is Levonelle but there are lots of different brands available including pharmacy own-brands which are often much cheaper.

The other pill, branded ellaOne, contains an ingredient called ulipristal acetate. It can be taken up to five days after unprotected sex. This type of pill is more effective than a pill with levonorgestrel at preventing pregnancy, according to sexual health charity FPA.

“Both pills are suitable for most people,” Natika Halil, chief executive of FPA, told HuffPost UK. “There are a few things to watch out for. With levonorgestrel pills, if you weigh more than 70kg or have a BMI higher than 26, or if you’re taking certain medicines, then you might need a higher dose.

“Pills with ulipristal acetate (UPA) aren’t suitable for use by women with severe asthma controlled by oral steroids. If you’re breastfeeding and use UPA you need to avoid breastfeeding for a week afterwards (expressing and discarding your milk). And if you’ve used hormonal contraception in the week before taking UPA this might make it less effective.”

Some people may feel sick, get headaches or a painful period after taking an emergency pill and a very small number will vomit. If the latter happens within three hours of the taking the pill, it’s important to speak to a health professional, who might recommend an emergency IUD.