ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi ‘Killed By Russian Military’

He was reportedly killed in May.

16/06/2017 08:43 | Updated 23 hours ago
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike.

The ministry said on Friday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.

This 2014 photo shows an image grab from a propaganda video allegedly showing leader of the Islamic State jihadist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi 

It said the air raid on May 28 that targeted an IS meeting held on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in Syria also killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters.

The ministry said the strike came as IS leaders gathered to discuss the group’s withdrawal from Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital.

