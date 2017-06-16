The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike.

The ministry said on Friday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.

- via Getty Images This 2014 photo shows an image grab from a propaganda video allegedly showing leader of the Islamic State jihadist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

It said the air raid on May 28 that targeted an IS meeting held on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in Syria also killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters.