Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will be invited to take part in a live TV election debate hosted by ITV.

But the broadcaster said the debate would go ahead even if the leaders of the two main parties refused to take part.

The prime minister has ruled out joining any head-to-head debates. The Labour leader has said he wants to be involved in a debate, but only if May is also on the stage.

ITV today announced its Leaders’ Debate will air on Thursday May 18th at 8pm, and will be moderated by Julie Etchingham.

The Conservatives, Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrats, UKIP, Plaid Cymru and the Greens will all be asked to take part.

At the start of the election campaign, May said “we wont be doing the TV debates” and instead said she would focus on meeting the voters.

However as the campaign has progressed, the prime minister has been criticised for avoiding scrutiny by speaking to halls filled with just Tory activists.