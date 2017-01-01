With host Ed Chamberlin, ITV is broadcasting 100 days in 2017 - 40 on ITV main channel and 60 on ITV4 covering:

...racing’s most celebrated events: the Grand National, The Epsom Derby, all the major festivals including Cheltenham and Royal Ascot, the Five Classics, plus other highlights of the racing calendar such as Future Champions Day at Newmarket and Champions Day at Ascot.