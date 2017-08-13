NurPhoto via Getty Images Demonstrators carry confederate and Nazi flags during the Unite the Right rally

Three people died - one 32-year-old woman, who was hit when a car ploughed into a crowd and two state troopers, whose helicopter crashed outside the city while responding to the situation ― and at least 35 others were injured. Trump tweeted repeatedly about the incident but caused anger by claiming “many sides” were responsible for the violence.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

He faced calls to specifically condemn white supremacy but at the time of writing had still failed to do so. His daughter Ivanka, however, finally went were her father would not...

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans -- and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

But while her comments did draw praise from some, there seemed to be an overwhelming opinion was simply not good enough...

Ivanka Trump and her family have made Bannon, Miller and Gorka national political figures. https://t.co/b6jQWbZcO6 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 13, 2017

Don't you mean "there IS no place" @IvankaTrump? Your dad gave them a voice & that's why they think they DO have a place in US society now. https://t.co/fha0CVp2AK — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 13, 2017

Dear @IvankaTrump ,



The White Supremacy is coming from inside the house. Ask your mediocre, failing up papa about it. — High Quality Summer (@PolitikMasFina) August 13, 2017

Unless her words are saying to remove all Confederate statues I would prefer nothing. Words from her and her family are meaningless. — Patty (@PattyLibrarian) August 13, 2017