As Donald Trump continues to face strong criticism for failing to specifically condemn white supremacy, his daughter has finally said what her father won’t - but it seems like it’s too little, too late.
A far-right rally in the US city of Charlottesville turned violent on Saturday, when the demonstration descended into violence after neo-Nazis, white supremacists and members of the Ku Klux Klan clashed with anti-fascist protestors.
Three people died - one 32-year-old woman, who was hit when a car ploughed into a crowd and two state troopers, whose helicopter crashed outside the city while responding to the situation ― and at least 35 others were injured.
Trump tweeted repeatedly about the incident but caused anger by claiming “many sides” were responsible for the violence.
He faced calls to specifically condemn white supremacy but at the time of writing had still failed to do so.
His daughter Ivanka, however, finally went were her father would not...
But while her comments did draw praise from some, there seemed to be an overwhelming opinion was simply not good enough...
Following the violence on Saturday, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe told the far-right supporters to “go home”.
He said: “I have a message to all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today.
“Our message is plain and simple: Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth.
“Shame on you.
“You pretend that you are patriots but you are anything but a patriot.”