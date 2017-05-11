Food blogger Jack Monroe has withdrawn their candidacy at the upcoming general election.

Monroe had been due to stand as a candidate for the National Health Action party in Southend West, Essex.

Monroe posted a statement on Twitter highlighting a “chronic health condition” and “death threats” made to their home.

“My health is terrible right now... and after having two separate letters along the lines of ‘Die You Bitch’ delivered to my home address, I am making the decision to step back, for my own sanity and also the safety of my seven year old son,” they wrote.

“There are other reasons, too, my arthritis has left me crippled in bed more than once this week, and I feel throwing all of my energy into a personal campaign is the fastest way to burnout I can possibly imagine.”