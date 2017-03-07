Matt Crossick

Momentum activist Jackie Walker is facing expulsion from the Labour party after allegations of anti-semitism were referred to a full disciplinary hearing. Walker will have to give evidence to the National Constitutional Committee (NCC), a quasi-legal body which has the authority to kick out members accused of the most serious breaches of party rules. An ex-vice chair of the steering committee of Momentum, her Labour membership was suspended after HuffPost UK published a video of her making remarks about Holocaust Memorial Day at the party conference last September. She had wrongly claimed that the annual holocaust day did not include non-Jewish genocide victims, claimed she had not found a definition of anti-semitism she could “work with” and questioned the need for security in Jewish schools.

Walker’s was one of 11 cases of anti-Jewish conduct considered by the ruling National Executive Committee’s disputes committee on Tuesday. Also formally referred to the NCC was Marc Wadsworth, an activist who accused Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth of colluding with the media at the launch of Shami Chakrabarti’s report into anti-semitism within the party. He denies intending any offence and says he was not aware that Smeeth is Jewish. Walker, Wadsworth and the other suspended members will now get the chance to defend themselves on the charges against them, with lawyers to represent them at the NCC hearing. A criminal level of proof is needed “beyond reasonable doubt” and all witnesses are required to identify themselves. Walker, who is Jewish, was heckled when she asked at the Labour training session last September: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Holocaust day was open to all peoples who’ve experienced Holocaust?” When told the day was indeed for all post-World War II genocides, she said “in practice it is not circulated and advertised as such.”

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn and Baroness Chakrabarti at the launch of her anti-semitism report