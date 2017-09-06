Jacob Rees-Mogg has doubled down on his contentious views that he is opposed to abortion and gay marriage.
The backbench Tory MP, who has recently been tipped as a potential successor to Theresa May, made the controversial comments on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.
After sparking a huge backlash on social media, the MP for North East Somerset tweeted a clip of his interview with GMB along with the caption: “Et unam, sanctam, catholicam et apostolicam Ecclesiam,” which translates to: “And I believe in one, holy, catholic, and apostolic church.”
Rees-Mogg said during his interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that he takes the “teaching of the Catholic Church seriously” to justify his position.
Rees-Mogg said that he opposed abortion in all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest.
Morgan said: “Say you were prime minister: If a woman is raped by a family member, you would say she had no right to have that baby aborted?”
Rees-Mogg responded: “She would have a right under UK law. That law is not going to change but my personal opinion is life begins at the point of conception.”
Although the backbench MP was praised by his Tory colleague Grant Shapps for “speaking his mind”, Shapps said he “fundamentally” disagreed with Rees-Mogg’s abortion comments.
Rees-Mogg was also asked the same question which was considered by many to have torpedoed Tim Farron’s career as Liberal Democrat leader: “Religion plays a big part in your policies. Do you think that gay sex is a sin?”
The Tory MP responded: “On the issue of sin, it is quite clearly not for me to judge.
“I very strongly feel I should not judge what other people do. If you look at the woman taking adultery? What does Christ say? Is not for me to pass judgement.”
Johnny Mercer, Tory MP for Plymouth, told HuffPost UK: “I am very fond of Jacob, but I do not agree with his views on gay marriage and abortion.
“I am one of those who believe introducing gay marriage was one of the defining achievements of the modern, compassionate Conservative party under David Cameron.
“Freedom and equality are binding principles in my political philosophy, and this cuts all ways, both in equal marriage, abortion and Jacob’s right to express his views.”
Rees-Mogg’s comments come after he refused to rule out one day running to become leader of the Conservative Party.