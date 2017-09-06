Rees-Mogg was also asked the same question which was considered by many to have torpedoed Tim Farron’s career as Liberal Democrat leader: “Religion plays a big part in your policies. Do you think that gay sex is a sin?”

The Tory MP responded: “On the issue of sin, it is quite clearly not for me to judge. “I very strongly feel I should not judge what other people do. If you look at the woman taking adultery? What does Christ say? Is not for me to pass judgement.”

Johnny Mercer, Tory MP for Plymouth, told HuffPost UK: “I am very fond of Jacob, but I do not agree with his views on gay marriage and abortion.

“I am one of those who believe introducing gay marriage was one of the defining achievements of the modern, compassionate Conservative party under David Cameron.