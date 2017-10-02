Jacob Rees-Mogg Confronted By Angry Protesters At Tory Conference

Jacob Rees-Mogg was confronted by protesters as he prepared to speak at a Tory conference Brexit event.
The group stormed Manchester Town Hall carrying ‘Tories Out’ banners as Rees-Mogg took to the stage and were greeted with loud boos from delegates, before the MP urged “let’s have a proper debate”.
He then came down from the stage and spoke to two men, who challenged him on welfare cuts and the number of people using foodbanks, and a woman who questioned his views on abortion.
The men were then forcibly ejected by security amid chaotic scenes - in which on Conservative Party member squared up to them - before Rees-Mogg was cheered by the audience.
One of the protesters, who gave her name only as Karla, challenged the North East Somerset MP about reports he profited from an abortion drug despite being opposed to terminations in all circumstances.
The 31-year-old, from the outskirts of Manchester, said: “I think it is very hypocritical that you profit from a drug that allows for abortions.”
Rees-Mogg replied: “That story is not true.”
But according to reports in the Sunday Mirror, Rees-Mogg admitted his investment company may have profited “in a very roundabout way”.
He added: “I don’t manage the funds and haven’t done so since I became an MP. But the funds have to be run in accordance with the requirements of the investors and not according to my religious beliefs.
“This is not something I would wish to invest in personally but you have a duty as an investment manager not to impose constraints on investors.”
Rees-Mogg received something of a hero’s welcome from the packed hall when he arrived - before having spoken at all - with many delegates supportive of him becoming a future party leader giving him a standing ovation.
The high-profile backbencher has been touted as a potential replacement for prime minister Theresa May - but has played down suggestions he is considering a leadership bid.