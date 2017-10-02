Jacob Rees-Mogg Confronted By Angry Protesters At Tory Conference

Jacob Rees-Mogg was confronted by protesters as he prepared to speak at a Tory conference Brexit event.

The group stormed Manchester Town Hall carrying ‘Tories Out’ banners as Rees-Mogg took to the stage and were greeted with loud boos from delegates, before the MP urged “let’s have a proper debate”.

He then came down from the stage and spoke to two men, who challenged him on welfare cuts and the number of people using foodbanks, and a woman who questioned his views on abortion.

The men were then forcibly ejected by security amid chaotic scenes - in which on Conservative Party member squared up to them - before Rees-Mogg was cheered by the audience.