Jacob Rees-Mogg Warns Theresa May Not To 'Kowtow' To Brussels And Allow All EU Citizens To Remain In Britain

Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned Theresa May not to perform a “unconscionable” U-turn and allow EU citizens who move to the UK during the Brexit transition period to have full freedom of movement rights. The leading Tory backbench Brexiteer hit back after marathon gathering of senior Cabinet members met to find a united front on EU withdrawal. Last month May indicated new EU migrants coming to the UK after March 2019 should not expect to be granted full citizens’ rights. However according to The Times, the prime minister now plans to allow EU citizens who arrive during the planned two-year transition period to remain permanently.

Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Friday he would be “astonished” if May “made a U-turn of that kind”. “She is a lady of great backbone and for her to kowtow to the EU is, I think, unconscionable,” he said. “Mrs May said while she was in China she wasn’t going to do that and people who came after we left would be subject to different conditions which seems absolutely right. “We are leaving the EU on the 29th March. We will be out of the treaties on that date. We will not have any say in the rules that are made. “Therefore people who come after that date ought not to be allowed to have the full and permeant free movement rights that would be quite wrong.”

