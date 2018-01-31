May Warns EU Migrants Coming To UK After Brexit: Don't Expect Full Citizens’ Rights

Theresa May has signalled that new EU migrants coming to the UK after Brexit should not expect to be granted full citizens’ rights.

The Prime Minister said those who arrived after March 2019 would have to be treated differently from their predecessors “because they will be coming to a UK that they know will be outside the EU”.

May has already stressed that three million European nationals currently living in the country will be guaranteed voting and residency rights once Britain formally quits the 28-nation bloc.

But her firm line on new migrants arriving after March 2019 appeared to be aimed at reassuring Eurosceptic MPs who have been increasingly uneasy about the prospect of a “no-change” Brexit.

Some campaigners have claimed that up to two million migrants could head to the UK during the two-year transition period before the country formally severs its existing ties with the EU.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier last week sparked Tory claims that he wanted to unpick parts of a deal agreed with May late last year.

Instead of ending EU citizens’ rights to vote or reside in Britain after the spring of next year, Brussels now says it wants full protections to be extended to the end of 2020, its own deadline for the end of the transition period.

Asked if the EU had “torn up” the deal on citizens’ rights she thought she had agreed in December, May replied: “No.”

“It was right that we have made an agreement that ensured they [new EU migrants] could continue their life in the way they had wanted to,” she told reporters on her China trip.