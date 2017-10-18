EU citizens living in the UK will be allowed to stay regardless of any Brexit deal, Theresa May will confirm today as she appeals directly to those worried about their future.

On the eve of a crunch summit in Brussels, May will email the 100,000 EU citizens who have asked to be kept informed of developments, promising they can remain in the UK after March 2019.

She will also publish the letter on her Facebook page, vowing not to use EU nationals as “bargaining chips” in the Brexit talks.

The Prime Minister will promise the process for registering to stay in the UK will be ‘streamlined’ – with EU citizens having a direct say over how it will work through a new User Group that will “meet regularly, ensuring the process is transparent and responds properly to users’ needs.”

However, it is still not clear what rights EU citizens in the UK will enjoy after Brexit, as the two sides are yet to reach agreement on issues such as which members of family can live in Britain and whether they can vote in local elections.

It has also not been revealed what would happen to EU citizens’ rights in the case of ‘no deal’ – except that “nobody will be asked to leave”, according to a senior UK Government official.

The letter will be seen as an eleventh-hour bid to force a breakthrough in the Brexit talks, which have stalled over citizens’ rights, the Northern Ireland border and the size of the UK’s financial settlement.