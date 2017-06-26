EU Citizens' Rights: Here's Everything Theresa May Is Offering After Brexit

Theresa May has set out her plans for EU citizens living in the UK after Brexit.

The proposals are key part of the Brexit talks between the UK and Brussels, and will try to reassure the estimated 3.2million EU nationals in Britain their rights will be protected.

Here are the key points from the plan:

I’m an EU citizen who has lived here for more than 5 years.

You will be allowed to stay in the UK permanently, providing you can prove you have lived here for a least 5 years. Once the UK scheme is open, you have two years to apply for your new “settled status”.

I’m an EU citizen who has lived here for less than 5 years, but arrived before the cut off date.

You will also be allowed to stay in the UK permanently, but you have to apply twice. First, during the two year “blanket permission” period, you will need to apply for a temporary residence document from the Home Office. Once you have completed five years in the UK, you can apply for “settled status”.

I’m an EU citizen who will hit five years during the two year “blanket permission” period.

You only need to apply once, when you have hit the five year mark, for a “settled status.”

I’m an EU citizen who moved to the UK after the cut off date, but before the “blanket permission” period kicks in.

You will be able to stay for the two-year blanket permission period, but you will not have an automatic right to remain after this. You will need to apply for a “temporary residence document”, and once that expires, for further permission to remain.

I am an EU citizen in the UK but my spouse is a non-EU citizen.

They will also be able to acquire “settled status” in the same way as EU citizens, providing you can provide evidence of your relationship.

I am an EU citizen. What happens if I marry a non-EU citizen in the future and want them to come and live with me in the UK?

You will now be under the same rules as UK citizens. This means you need to be earning a minimum of £18,600 a year.

I am a UK citizen living in the EU.