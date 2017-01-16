Tom Hardy is doing precious little to silence rumours he’ll be succeeding Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond.

In recent times, there’s been plenty of speculation that ‘Spectre’ was Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, with Tom’s name repeatedly cropping up as a potential replacement, alongside Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston.

And in a new interview with The Daily Beast, the ‘Taboo’ actor wasn’t exactly direct in addressing the rumours.