Tom Hardy is doing precious little to silence rumours he’ll be succeeding Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond.
In recent times, there’s been plenty of speculation that ‘Spectre’ was Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, with Tom’s name repeatedly cropping up as a potential replacement, alongside Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston.
And in a new interview with The Daily Beast, the ‘Taboo’ actor wasn’t exactly direct in addressing the rumours.
He coyly explained: “You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race.
“So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone.”
“I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound—again.”
Daniel Craig first sparked rumours she was stepping down from the role after the release of ‘Spectre’, during which time he admitted that he’d only do a future ‘Bond’ film for the money.
However, since then he appeared to make quite the U-turn, insisting: “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve got the best job in the world. I’ll keep doing it as long as I still get a kick out of it.”