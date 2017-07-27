James Corden Blasts Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban In 'Late Late Show' Musical Number

James Corden has laid into US President Donald Trump’s plans to ban transgender people from the military… through song.

On Wednesday (26 July), Trump faced a huge backlash from the LGBT+ community and its allies when he revealed - on Twitter, no less - that “transgender individuals” would no longer be able to serve “in any capacity” in the US military.

He claimed: “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender [people, we think he means ’transgender people’] in the military would entail. Thank you.”