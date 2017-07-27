All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/07/2017 10:40 BST

    James Corden Blasts Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban In 'Late Late Show' Musical Number

    'L-O-V-E' becomes 'L-G-B-T' in James's new song.

    James Corden has laid into US President Donald Trump’s plans to ban transgender people from the military… through song.

    On Wednesday (26 July), Trump faced a huge backlash from the LGBT+ community and its allies when he revealed - on Twitter, no less - that “transgender individuals” would no longer be able to serve “in any capacity” in the US military.

    He claimed: “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender [people, we think he means ’transgender people’] in the military would entail. Thank you.”

    In a musical skit on his US talk show, ‘The Late Late Show’, James Corden has now blasted the plans, in a parody of ‘L-O-V-E’ titled ‘L-G-B-T’.

    CBS
    James Corden

    During the song, James brands Trump’s latest move “dumb” and accusing the President away of taking away “rights we all deserve” from transgender people.

    Watch the skit in full below:

    While his talk show is usually centred around celebrity interviews, irreverent sketches and taking famous people for a drive from time to time, James has repeatedly taken time out to address serious issues on the air.

    Earlier this year, he replaced his opening monologue in one episode with a special message for the people of Manchester, in the wake of the bombing at the M.E.N. arena in May.

    Months prior, he’d also delivered a heartfelt speech about the terrorist attack in Westminster, claiming: “When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away, what you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

    James Corden's 'Late Late Show' Best Bits
