Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has reacted with fury to the news that Theresa May plans to scrap free school meals for infant pupils if she wins the election.

At present, the government subsidises each school lunch to a cost of £2.30, so removing the free lunches means working families will have to find around £480 extra per child a year, though the Conservative manifesto does state means-tested families will continue to get free school meals.

The manifesto claims some of the money saved by the move will be used to provide free breakfasts for primary-age children.

The healthy food campaigner said: “We’ve already seen the Childhood Obesity Strategy ripped to shreds, now Theresa May and her government have decided to remove free school lunches from millions of primary children.