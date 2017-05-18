Things got seriously awkward between Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold on Thursday’s show.

The Frenchman joined Richard for a live chat from Cannes where he is launching his first pop-up restaurant.

But chat soon turned to Jean Bernard’s ex-wife and her newborn baby son, Bear, and that’s when things took a toe-curling turn.

ITV Richard Arnold (left) was interviewing Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini live from Cannes.

Richard asked him: “For me it’s the first time I’ve met you, and we know you through the tabloid headlines of course and because of Cheryl – who I know very well indeed. Are you in a good place now?”

JB replied: “Yeah I couldn’t be more happier, [the restaurant is] my new venture, it started last night and it went very well, we have a good week ahead.”

Richard replied: “Do you have a message for Cheryl about her baby?”

Cue dead air and JB completely avoiding the question, telling Richard: “Well you know what, it’s the festival, I think we should focus on that and making it the best possible. It’s the first time with my venture here and I just want to make this count.”

Oh, @RichardAArnold ... we do love you for asking those questions everyone else is thinking #awkward pic.twitter.com/G2p8o6yAcF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 18, 2017

Awwwwks.

Richard then handed back to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid the London studio, who could be seen scratching her head.

Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their first child into the world in March, with the couple later announcing they had named him Bear.

Yesterday, Liam sparked rumours the pair had secretly tied the knot after he referred to Cheryl as his “wife” during an interview with a US radio station.

