Veteran trade unionist Jennie Formby has formally declared she wants to become Labour’s next General Secretary, highlighting her strong allegiance to Jeremy Corbyn and his bid to bring “socialist change” to Britain.

Amid growing calls for a woman to be appointed to the post, Unite’s former political director also stressed her long record in fighting for “gender equality” in the workplace.

Formby’s swift move to apply for the vacancy left by Iain McNicol now puts pressure on Momentum founder Jon Lansman to reveal his intentions.

One party source claimed that Lansman was close to deciding not to stand, yet those close to him said he had genuinely not decided.

A Unite source told HuffPost that there were fears that a Lansman candidacy could split the Left’s vote on the ruling NEC and allow a ‘centrist’-backed candidate to get the top job.

Formby has the support of both Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, two separate sources claimed.

The race to succeed McNicol has for the first time exposed a possible split between some in the Leader’s office and Lansman, who has helped mobilise support for Corbyn’s two landslide leadership elections.