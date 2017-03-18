Jeremy Clarkson Can't Resist Another Dig At BBC, Two Years After 'Top Gear' Sacking

Some “stuck record” news now, with Jeremy Clarkson taking yet another dig at his former employers, at a charity auction which had BBC director Tony Hall in the audience.
Upon learning that Tony was in the audience, the former ‘Top Gear’ couldn’t resist taking a pop at the BBC, as he got up to present one of the night’s prizes.
As reported by The Mirror, he introduced his speech with: “Two years ago I was working for the BBC - I know the director general is sitting over there now shitting himself, but don’t worry Tony, it’s fine… I came on this stage to offer an auction prize.
“I may have said some choice words about some of the BBC management. I was then sacked. As a result of that I’ve done really well for myself and now I’m at Amazon… you lose.”
Hmmm… we’re pretty sure he left out the bit where he punched a ‘Top Gear’ producer in the face while filming on location, and wound up shelling out £100,000 after settling the matter out of court.
A BBC investigation, led by BBC Scotland boss Ken MacQuarrie, found that the controversial presenter had subjected the producer in question to a 30-second physical attack and sustained verbal abuse.
It was concluded that the victim was “subject to an unprovoked physical and verbal attack” by Jeremy Clarkson, during which he was “struck, resulting in swelling and bleeding to his lip”.
Since then, he and his former co-presenters have made the jump to Amazon Prime, where they host a new motoring show, ‘The Grand Tour’.
Meanwhile, ‘Top Gear’ is currently into its second series without them as presenters, with Matt LeBlanc currently at the helm.