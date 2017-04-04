Jeremy Corbyn reacts angrily to a question from @PaulBrandITV about his leadership https://t.co/oxUZs7yWuj pic.twitter.com/9VD4gsXsZc

Jeremy Corbyn has exploded at an ITV reporter for being “absolutely obsessed” with questions over his future as Labour leader.

The MP hit back at reporter Paul Brand after being probed on whether he would stand down after Labour’s poll rating plunged to 25% - its joint lowest rating by the ICM polling company since 1983.

Corbyn was launching the party’s local council election campaign, and accused the media of “failing” to report “underfunded” social care, housing and education. Corbyn described the Tories as “running Britain down”.

But when asked about his leadership, Corbyn fired back: