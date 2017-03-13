Jeremy Corbyn has said he was the victim of “mischievous misreporting” after it was reported he said he was “absolutely fine” with a second Scottish independence referendum.

On Saturday the Labour leader triggered a fresh internal-party row following an interview with the Press Association.

He said:

“If a referendum is held then it is absolutely fine, it should be held. I don’t think it’s the job of Westminster or the Labour Party to prevent people holding referenda.”

But speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Corbyn claimed:

“There was a bit of mischievous misreporting there. I was asked if in Westminster we would block the holding of a referendum. I said ‘no’, if the Scottish parliament wanted to have a referendum then it would be wrong for Westminster to block it.”

He added: “To be absolutely clear, I do not think there should be another referendum.”

Corbyn said independence would be an “economic catastrophe” for Scotland.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said the party is opposed to a referendum.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman, said Corbyn’s comments to PA had been “misguided and irresponsible” and were and were an “insult” to the party’s activists who had been campaigning against a second referendum,

Ian Murray, Labour’s only MP in Scotland, said Corbyn was “destroying the party”.

Nicola Sturgeon mocked Corbyn and the Labour Party after his initial comments about a referendum were reported.