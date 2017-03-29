Labour will veto any Brexit deal that fails to meet the six tests the party has set out, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The party has set out six tests of any deal, including preserving the “exact same benefits” of a customs union and Single Market membership and protecting national security.

The Government resisted giving parliament a detailed vote on any deal but promised it a vote to approve or reject what is negotiated. Rejecting it would mean Britain would leave with no deal and have to rely on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer set out the six tests in a speech on Monday.

After Theresa May’s Article 50 letter was received by the EU and the two-year process of Britain leaving began on Wednesday, Corbyn said the party would veto the deal during a grilling from the BBC’s Andrew Neil.