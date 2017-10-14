Jeremy Corbyn Accuses The Tories Of 'Transparently Failing' On Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Tories of “transparently failing” on Brexit and leading Britain towards the “economic disaster” of leaving the EU without a deal.

The Labour leader said Theresa May’s Government was in a “shocking mess” over Britain’s exit from the EU in his speech to the Co-Operative Party conference on Saturday.

He added they were making a Brexit without a deal with the EU more likely, which he warned could cause a “jobs meltdown”.

“The Tories are transparently failing in the Brexit negotiations,” he told delegrates in London.

“They are making a shocking mess of Brexit. They are split down the middle, negotiating with each other instead of the EU.

“With each passing day they are driving us closer to a no-deal Brexit.”