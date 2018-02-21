Jeremy Corbyn Czech Spy Story Is 'Newspaper Revenge' For Leveson, Says Barry Gardiner

Newspapers have accused Jeremy Corbyn of helping Communist spies in the 1980s as “revenge” for Labour’s plans to give the go ahead to part two of the Leveson Inquiry, Barry Gardiner has said.

The shadow international trade secretary told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme the claim Corbyn had worked with Jan Sarkocy, a Czechoslovakian agent, to hand over British secrets was “stupid”.

And he said MPs “assume” that “half the people that we meet from foreign embassies are spies”.

“Of course, you know that if people are coming from the embassies that there is a possibility that they are spies,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re not a patriot, it doesn’t mean that you don’t do your job as a politician and do your job for this country.”