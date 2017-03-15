Jeremy Corbyn sparked fury and complaints of presiding over one of the biggest missed opportunities in House of Commons history for his response to a massive Budget U-turn by the Tories.

There was huge pressure on Corbyn to score an open goal when he sparred with Theresa May at Prime Minister’s Questions today.

Just 20 minutes before they met, the Government announced it was dropping a rise in National Insurance after a rebellion by Tory MPs who complained it breached the party’s 2015 manifesto.