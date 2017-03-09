Theresa May faces the prospect of her biggest Budget announcement being scrapped, after her pledge to hike National Insurance contributions unravelled overnight. The policy has riled many backbench Conservatives, as it breaks a key promise not to raise National Insurance made in the party’s 2015 general election manifesto. But it could now face defeat by a cross-party effort by MPs, if Chancellor Philip Hammond does not U-turn first and scrap it from the Budget.

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the contributions hike in the Spring Budget, yesterday

Former Shadow Chancellor Chris Leslie tweeted on Thursday morning that the House of Commons Library had told him the Government would be forced to introduce National Insurance changes through “separate primary legislation” to the Budget. A Commons source later confirmed to The Huffington Post UK this was true and ministers would not be able to use the annual Budget Bill - called the Finance Bill - to hike contributions. Instead the rise would have to be introduced separately, making the prospect of MPs defeating it substantially greater. Leslie told HuffPost UK: “If the Chancellor has to pilot special legislation to enact this National Insurance rise, the risk of rebellion on his own side must surely be very high. “I would predict Philip Hammond reversing out of this blunder before we get to that stage.”

LEON NEAL via Getty Images Leslie predicted Hammond would soon be 'reversing out of this blunder'