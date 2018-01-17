Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed claims that he is too old to be Prime Minister and insisted he is “extremely energetic” in the fight against the Tory government.

The Labour leader’s office hit back at anonymous claims from shadow ministers that 68-year-old Corbyn’s age would be a hindrance with the next election five years away and a possible five-year term ending in 2027.

His spokesman said that he was guaranteed to lead the party into the 2022 general election and rejected the speculation as “nonsense”.

Speaking after Prime Minister’s Question time, the spokesman denied that Corbyn had suffered a “senior moment” during the Commons session, when he appeared to forget to ask one of his allotted six questions.

“It’s nonsense that he had a ‘senior moment’, it’s nonsense on all fronts,” he said.

“Jeremy is extremely energetic, works extremely long hours and since he’s been doing this job has performed at an extremely effective and high level.

“I’ve been working since the months after he was elected – I’ve seen that at close quarters.”